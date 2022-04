Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start Tuesday against visiting Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has been fantastic in eight appearances since March 5, posting a 6-2-0 record with exceptionally stingy ratios (1.58 GAA, .951 save percentage). He'll look to keep up the strong play against a Penguins squad that's been tough on away ice with a 22-10-5 record and 3.03 average goals for.