Sorokin is expected to be between the pipes for the Islanders in Buffalo on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz had said that he would split the goaltending duties in buffalo, and with Semyon Varlamov starting Monday, that would leave Sorokin to get the start Tuesday. Sorokin has struggled this season in three starts with a 3.65 GAA and .871 save percentage but playing the COVID-19 ravaged Sabres could certainly be the cure to what ails him.