Sorokin is slated to start in Wednesday's home game versus Philadelphia, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has allowed at least three goals in each of his last six outings, posting a 1-2-3 record over that stretch. The slump has dropped him to 4-3-4 with a 3.32 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 11 contests this season. The Flyers rank 15th offensively in 2023-24 with 3.33 goals per game.