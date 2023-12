Sorokin stopped 37 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.

Sorokin was excellent Monday, though he'd surrender a game-tying goal to Morgan Rielly with just seven seconds to go in the third period. However, Bo Horvat would salvage the win for Sorokin with a goal 46 seconds into the extra frame. The 28-year-old Sorokin's now won three of his last four starts, posting a .917 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 8-4-6 with a .914 save percentage and 3.11 GAA on the season.