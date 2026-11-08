Sorokin turned aside 45 of 50 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Sorokin faced the half-century mark in shots on goal Saturday, and if it wasn't for the 31-year-old netminder, the Isles likely would have lost in regulation. His save total of 45 Saturday tied the third-highest number of saves he's made in a regular-season game across his seven-year NHL career. Sorokin holds a 6-4-1 record, a 2.64 GAA, one shutout and a .910 save percentage over 11 outings this season. Despite his recently inflated GAA, Sorokin remains a clear No. 1 fantasy option given his big-game potential and overall track record.