Sorokin will defend the visiting crease in Chicago on Friday, Stefan Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin will make his eighth straight start. He has lost five of his last six games, although he was stellar Tuesday versus Winnipeg, stopping 40 of 43 shots in a 4-2 loss. Sorokin is 13-11-8 with a 3.18 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season. He will face the low-scoring Blackhawks, who are averaging just 2.18 goals per game, 31st in the NHL.