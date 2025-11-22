Sorokin will protect the home net against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin is coming off a 5-0 shutout win over Detroit on Thursday. He has a 7-5-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 14 appearances. St. Louis sits 26th in the league with 2.71 goals per game this campaign.