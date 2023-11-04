Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

There are many who consider Sorokin the best goaltender in the NHL at this time. He has started the season with a 3-1-2 record to go with a 2.98 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He has been stellar ever since entering the NHL during the 2020-21 campaign, supplanting Semyon Varlamov as the Islanders' No. 1 netminder. Sorokin will face the Hurricanes, who are sixth in NHL scoring with 37 goals in 11 games.