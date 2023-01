Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice at practice and will get the home start versus Carolina on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has been great this season despite his 15-14-4 record as the Islanders are averaging only 2.96 goals per game. Sorokin has a 2.32 GAA and .926 save percentage, both marks in the top-six in the NHL among goaltenders who have played in at least 10 games. He faces the Hurricanes, who are 15th in the NHL, averaging 3.18 goals per game.