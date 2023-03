Sorokin will defend the home crease versus Detroit on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin continues to be a top-three goaltender in the NHL, despite his 20-18-6 record. Sorokin has outstanding peripherals, as he has a 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage. Sorokin will face the Red Wings, who are tied for 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 3.02 goals per game.