Sorokin will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has been on a roll in the month of March, stringing together four straight wins while posting a 2.21 GAA and .907 save percentage. He'll try to secure his seventh win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Flyers club that's averaging 3.36 goals per game on the road this year, fourth in the NHL.