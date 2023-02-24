Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, and will get the home start versus LA, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders are currently the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and they are going to play Sorokin as much as possible, to retain their spot in the race for the playoffs. Sorokin has won three straight games, giving up seven goals on 114 shots. He is 20-17-5 with a 2.39 GAA and .925 save percentage as his peripherals make him a top-five goaltender in the NHL. Sorokin will face the Kings, who are tied for ninth in NHL scoring, with 200 goals in 59 games.