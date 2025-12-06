Sorokin will guard the road crease in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will make his fourth consecutive start and has won his last two games, giving up four goals on 69 shots in impressive wins over Colorado and Tampa Bay. Overall, the netminder is 9-8-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. The Lightning only scored once on 31 shots Tuesday in their loss to Sorokin and the Islanders.