Sorokin will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Lightning, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.
Sorokin will look to end his two-game losing skid, which started with a road game in Tampa last Saturday. The 27-year-old was pulled in that contest, but he'll look to rebound on home ice.
