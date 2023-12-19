Sorokin will protect the home net against Edmonton Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 30-save effort in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to Boston. He has gone 8-4-7 this season with two shutouts, a 3.15 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Oilers rank eighth in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per game.