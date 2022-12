Sorokin will get the starting nod at home against the Panthers on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is 0-6-1 over his last eight outings but he's allowed three or fewer goals in four of his last seven starts. The 27-year-old is still sporting a strong .924 save percentage and 2.44 GAA despite not getting much offensive help lately. Friday will be his first home start since he coughed up three goals on 29 shots against Carolina on Dec. 10.