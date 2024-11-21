Sorokin will patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Thursday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin got off to a great start this season, going 2-2-1 with a 1.80 GAA and a .932 save percentage in his first five appearances. He has faltered since then, as he is 2-2-2 with a 3.43 GAA and a .900 save percentage in his last six contests. Sorokin will face the Red Wings, who are tied for 29th overall in scoring with 46 goals in 18 games.