Sorokin will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Seattle, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.

Sorokin posted a 23-save shoutout win over Detroit on Jan. 27 prior to the All-Star break. He has a 16-16-4 record this season with a 2.38 GAA and a 923 save percentage in 38 appearances. Sorokin will get the second half of New York's back-to-back after Semyon Varlamov played in Monday's win over Philadelphia. The Kraken rank fourth in the league this year with 3.61 goals per game.