Sorokin will defend the visiting net in San Jose on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin has won four of his last five starts, giving him a 24-19-6 record with five shutouts. He has a 2.40 GAA and .923 save percentage, as he continues to be a top-five goaltender in the NHL. Sorokin faces the Sharks, who are 25th in scoring, averaging 2.87 goals per contest.