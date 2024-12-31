Sorokin will be between the road pipes Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of Newsday relays.

Sorokin has alternated wins and losses over his last four starts, and he's allowed at least three goals in six consecutive contests. The Russian netminder will make his 12th appearance in December on Tuesday, as he's handling a heavy workload due to Semyon Varlamov's (lower body) absence. Toronto sits 14th in the NHL with 3.11 goals per game.