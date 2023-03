Sorokin will guard the road goal versus the Wild on Tuesday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Sorokin took a loss versus the Kings in his last outing, but he won his three previous starts before that game. The 27-year-old has gone 4-2-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .926 save percentage through seven games in February. The Wild have gone 5-0-1 in their last six contests, so this could be a challenging outing even for a goalie of Sorokin's caliber.