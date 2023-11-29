Sorokin made 28 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to New Jersey.

The Islanders led 4-2 heading into the third period, but the Devils ramped up the pressure by out-shooting the visitors 15-6 over the final frame and Sorokin couldn't weather the storm, although the last two tallies against him owed more to his defense's inability to clear the front of the net. It's been a bumpy November for the fourth-year netminder, and through eight starts he's gone 2-3-3 with a 3.18 GAA despite a solid .914 save percentage. On the bright side, Sorokin has escaped a strict timeshare with Semyon Varlamov and has started two of every three games over the last few weeks.