Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

After Matty Beniers scored 5:27 into the first period, Sorokin held the Kraken scoreless over the final two frames. However, the 28-year-old netminder allowed the lone goal in the shootout to Tomas Tatar en route to a hard-luck 2-1 defeat. Sorokin's been sharp out of the All-Star break, going 2-0-1 while surrendering just five goals on 86 shots over his last three outings. Overall, he's 16-12-10 with a .911 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA on the season. The Islanders are off until Sunday when they host the Rangers.