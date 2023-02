Sorokin allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

Sorokin played well Tuesday but couldn't come away with a win, something that's become a theme for him this season. He allowed a Tim Stutzle goal in the second period and a Brady Tkachuk power-play tally in the third before eventually falling in a shootout. Sorokin drops to 17-17-5 despite a .923 save percentage, the fourth-best mark in the league.