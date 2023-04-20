Sorokin turned aside 32 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Sorokin surrendered a goal in each period, including the overtime frame. He's dropped the first two contests of the playoffs, during which the goaltender has stopped 67 of 73 shots. The Islanders have a solid backup in Semyon Varlamov, but the Islanders will probably stick with Sorokin for Game 3 on Friday. The 27-year-old netminder had a superb 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage in 62 regular-season appearances.