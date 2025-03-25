Sorokin turned aside 27 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Islanders grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period but watched it trickle away over the final 40 minutes of regulation, and Sorokin then got beaten by Adam Fantilli for the only successful attempt in the shootout. Sorokin's still put together a strong month of March, allowing three goals or fewer in nine straight starts and going 5-2-2 over that stretch with a 2.42 GAA and .920 save percentage to keep the Isles in the playoff picture.