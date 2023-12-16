Sorokin stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Five of the eight goals scored in regulation came on power plays, including three of Boston's four tallies, but Sorokin ran out of excuses in the shootout as both Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak beat him glove-side. The 28-year-old netminder has still avoided taking a regulation loss in five straight starts, going 3-0-2 during that stretch thanks to the Isles' potent offense, but his 3.28 GAA and .911 save percentage highlight both Sorokin's struggles this season and the high shot volume he's been facing.