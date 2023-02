Sorokin allowed six goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Vancouver.

It was a tough night for Sorokin, who came into the game with shutouts in his previous two contests. He would allow three goals in the third period en route to the 6-5 loss. The 27-year-old Sorokin falls to 17-17-4. His .923 save percentage is second-best in the league, though he's struggled to string together wins behind an inconsistent Islanders team.