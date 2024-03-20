Sorokin stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Hurricanes scored three goals late in the first period on Sorokin, including one on the power play, and the Islanders could not overcome the deficit. It was the fourth loss in a row for Sorokin and the fifth straight loss for New York. If Sorokin's save percentage starts climbing and he can string together some wins, he could still be a valuable asset down the stretch. However, there is some risk involved in starting him right now, so consider your goalie options and matchups carefully.