Sorokin stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin can't be blamed much here, as the Islanders failed to cash in on any of their eight power plays while giving up two shorthanded goals. This was just Sorokin's second loss in six outings. He's now at a 24-20-4 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 48 appearances this season. The Islanders' next game is at home Friday in a tough matchup versus the Oilers, so fantasy managers may want to have an alternate option in place instead of Sorokin.