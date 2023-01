Sorokin turned aside 34 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

The islanders took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but the game was all Maple Leafs after that as Toronto's big stars overwhelmed New York's defense. Sorokin has won only one of his last eight starts, going 1-4-3 over that stretch with a 2.98 GAA and .910 save percentage, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Semyon Varlamov get a little more work in the short term in order to give Sorokin a chance to rest and regain his focus.