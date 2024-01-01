Sorokin stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Sorokin was sharp in his fifth straight start Sunday, but Alex Nedeljkovic was just a bit better on the other end as the Islanders ultimately fell 3-1. The 28-year-old Sorokin has allowed two goals or fewer in three of his last five starts. He's now 11-6-5 with a .912 save percentage and 3.12 GAA on the season. The Islanders are back in action Tuesday in Colorado.