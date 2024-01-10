Sorokin surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Sorokin allowed a pair of goals in each of the first two periods en route to his fourth loss in five starts. It's been a tough stretch for the 28-year-old netminder, who's now allowed nine goals on 62 shots in his last two outings. Overall, Sorokin falls to 12-8-8 with a .908 save percentage and 3.20 GAA this season. The Islanders are back in action Thursday at home versus the Maple Leafs.
