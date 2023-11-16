Sorokin stopped 39 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Sorokin's personal skid extended to five games as he failed to protect a two-goal lead in this contest. He's gone 0-2-3 with 19 goals allowed in that span, though the Islanders' defense is also leaking shots at an alarming rate. Sorokin is now 3-3-4 with a 3.28 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 10 starts this season. He's started consecutive contests for the first time since Oct. 24-26, but he'll likely be on the bench for Thursday's game versus the Kraken.