Sorokin yielded four goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin was in goal for all four of the Islanders' wins versus the Penguins in the first round, but he got his first taste of playoff defeat Saturday. The Bruins nearly doubled the Islanders in shots (40-22), and Sorokin wasn't able to fend off the barrage. It's unclear how long head coach Barry Trotz will stick with the 25-year-old if he continues to struggle. A starting goalie for Monday's Game 2 hasn't been announced.