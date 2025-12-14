Sorokin made 32 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning on Saturday.

The Isles got off to a good start and went up 2-0 by the mid-point of the period. Sorokin made several key saves, allowing just two goals, including one on the power play, when his team buckled a bit in front of him. It was his fifth straight win. Sorokin has rung up 162 saves (.942) in that span, and he's the backbone of the team's second spot in the Metropolitan division.