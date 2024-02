Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus Toronto.

Sorokin had made 15 straight appearances in the crease before sitting out for the two contests leading into the All-Star break. With Semyon Varlamov back in the mix for regular starts, the 28-year-old Sorokin shouldn't have to feature so often, though he figures to remain the No. 1 option between the pipes.