Sorokin is expected to get the home crease Thursday against the Panthers, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at practice Thursday. The netminder was outstanding last season, going 26-18-8 with a sparkling 2.40 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 52 contests.
