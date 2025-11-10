Sorokin was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, signaling that he'll draw the road start against New Jersey.

Sorokin is coming off his first shutout win of the season, as he turned aside all 33 shots he faced against the Rangers on Saturday. He'll attempt to remain effective against a more formidable opponent in the Devils, who have scored 3.40 goals per game this year, which ranks seventh in the NHL.