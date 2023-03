Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Devils.

Sorokin started nine of the team's last 11 contests in which he posted a 6-1-2 record and 2.43 GAA. With the Isles mired in a battle for a playoff spot, the 27-year-old backstop figures to see heavy usage down the stretch with Semyon Varlamov relegated to the No. 2 role.