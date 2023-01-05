Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage against Edmonton.

Sorokin will make his 10th straight appearance in the crease, having gone 4-3-1 in the previous nine contests while recording a 2.10 GAA. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Semyon Varlamov should be expected to get the nod for Friday's clash with Edmonton. Looking to the rest of the season, Sorokin should be capable of pushing for the 30-win mark after coming just four victories short of that threshold last year.