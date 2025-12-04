Sorokin was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Avalanche.

Sorokin was in the starter's crease during morning skate, so it isn't very particularly surprising to see him draw the start against Colorado. He put an end to a three-game losing streak Tuesday against the Lightning, turning aside 30 of 31 shots (.968 save percentage) in a 2-1 victory. He started on the road against Colorado on Nov. 16, and he allowed three goals on 27 shots (.889 save percentage) en route to a 4-1 loss.