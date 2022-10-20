Sorokin exited the ice first Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus New Jersey.

Sorokin comes into Thursday's matchup with some extra rest after getting the night off against the Sharks on Tuesday. In his previous two outings, the 27-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 despite a fantastic 1.53 GAA and .941 save percentage. Unless Sorokin can get some offensive support, his inability to rack up wins could hamper his fantasy value this year.