Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Stefan Rosner of NY Islanders Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road versus the Flyers.

Sorokin is 10-5-0 with two shutouts and a 2.19 GAA in 16 appearances this season, firmly cementing himself as the No. 1 option ahead of Semyon Varlamov. At this pace, Sorokin should see upwards of 55 games this year and could crest the 30-win threshold for the first time in his NHL career.