Sorokin was the first goalie to exit the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Panthers.

Sorokin will be making his fifth straight appearance in goal for the Isles, having posted a 2-2-0 record and 2.73 GAA in his prior four contests. With the club eliminated from playoff contention, there is little reason to rush Semyon Varlamov back into the crease, so fantasy players can likely expect Sorokin to see the bulk of the minutes for the time being.