Sorokin was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Bruins.

Sorokin has been solid over the past few weeks, going 4-2-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .943 save percentage across his last six outings. In two previous starts against the Bruins this year, he has gone 0-1-1 with a 3.39 GAA and an .854 save percentage.