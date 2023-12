Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal versus Boston at home.

Sorokin will take the first game of the Isles' back-to-back with Semyon Varlamov likely to start versus Montreal on Saturday. With New York having another back-to-back against Edmonton and Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Sorokin figures to play in two of those four outings.