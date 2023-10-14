Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, indicating he will guard the home crease versus the Sabres this evening.

Sorokin is one of the top-three goaltenders in the NHL, so it's no surprise that he will get the Opening Night start. Sorokin was 31-22-7 with a 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage in 2022-23, including going 1-0-1 against the Sabres, stopping 64 of 69 shots.