Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, an indication that he will be between the home pipes against Columbus.

This will be Sorokin's 11th start of the season as he is entrenched as the Islanders top netminder. Sorokin is 6-4-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .936 save percentage. He is a top-five fantasy goaltender as far as his peripherals are concerned. Sorokin will face the injury-plagued Blue Jackets, who are reeling on their blue line after three big injuries Thursday to Zach Werenski (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg (ankle) and Erik Gudbranson, who has an upper-body injury.