Sorokin was the first goaltender of the ice Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports, indicating he will take care of the home crease against Edmonton.

Sorokin is one of the top five goaltenders in the NHL and has sparkled this season, going 8-5-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He was strong against Toronto on Monday, stopping 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime win. Sorokin will take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who are averaging 3.47 goals per game.